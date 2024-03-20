Fusion CX, a provider of business process management (BPM) and customer experience (CX) solutions, has launched a new facility in Chennai that can accommodate around 650 employees in two shifts. The inauguration of the Chennai facility follows the launch of its Navi Mumbai facility last month.

The newly-inaugurated Chennai facility is equipped with advanced technology, offering a range of services, including multilingual, omnichannel customer experience management, technical support, and back-office operations across various industries like healthcare, BFSI, hi-tech, retail, and utilities, says a release.

The company has already recruited 150 regional employees as part of this move. It plans to hire 500 more by mid-June, elevating its overall workforce in India beyond the 10,000-employee mark by June.

Amitabh Vartak, Executive Vice-President, Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences SBU, and Head of APAC operations, said being the hub of innovation, Chennai, promises companies like Fusion CX a pool of interesting talent who bring passion and vigour to the job from day one.

The company has over 14,000 team members across centres in the Americas, LATAM, EMEA, and South-East Asia, the release said.