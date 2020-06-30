News

Gas leak at pharma plant in Vizag, two dead

PTI Visakhapatnam | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

District Collector V Vinay Chand with police officials at the gas leak site at Sainor Life Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Tuesday, June 30, 2020.   -  Special Arrangement

Two people were killed and four others were taken ill after benzene gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company at Parawada near Visakhapatnam early on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The situation was now under control as the leak was restricted to one unit in the Sainor Life Sciences company, the sources said.

The two killed were senior employees of the company, they said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka, with one of them being put on ventilator support, the sources added.

District Collector VVinay Chand and Police Commissioner RK Meena visited the company to take stock of the situation. The cause of the leak that took place in a reactor unit at the plant is yet to be established.

The incident comes nearly two months after 11 people were killed and over 1000 taken ill after gas leak at a chemical plant here.

Published on June 30, 2020

Andhra Pradesh
industrial accident
pharmaceutical
