Godrej Security drops anchor in Kerala ahead of wedding season

Godrej Security Solutions proposes to strengthen its presence in the state of Kerala through a range of innovative products including the latest ‘Defender Prime Neutronics’ safe.
The new range of high-end safes are equipped to deter robbers with advanced features such as iAlert, motion detectors, and Duress Alarm, said Pushkar Gokhale, Vice-President and Head of B2B, Godrej Security Solutions.
There have been multiple incidents reported of armed robberies in jewellery shops in the recent months in and around Thiruvananthapuram, he told newspersons here.
“The third quarter in Kerala witnesses an increase in the sale of valuables as it marks the onset of festive as well as the wedding season. Jewellers gear-up to stock-up their collection with latest designs and higher volumes.”
Consequently, there is a surge in the security preparedness through use of hightech security solutions. The company has sought to reinvent itself to provide novel, efficient and easy to use solutions which ensure ‘peace of mind’ for customers.
“In the event of a burglary attempt on the safe, iAlert triggers a loud local alarm via a hooter and sends an SMS alert to up to eight registered phone numbers including the nearest police station,” Gokhale said.
In cases where the business owner or employee is coerced to operate the safe, the Duress Alarm automatically triggers a ‘silent alarm’ to registered users and authorities while not putting the life of the owner at risk.
Gokhale said Godrej Security Solutions commands a 60 per cent market share in the gems and jewellery sector in the country. In Kerala, it is as high as 65-70 per cent.
The company offers a range of security products to safeguard life and valuables at small businesses and jewellers. The fire and burglary resistant lockers come with the highest torch and tool resistance and advanced security features matching global standards, he added.
