Gujarat starts vaccination for 12-14 age group, to cover 22 lakh children in State

The Gujarat government on Wednesday kick-started vaccination campaign for 12-14 age group of children in the State.

The Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the state-wide vaccination campaign for children of the age group from 12-14 years from Borij Primary School in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Gujarat health department has estimated a total 22.63 lakh eligible children beneficiary in the age group of 12-14 years.

As per the guidelines of the central government, the vaccination process for the target group has started from March 16, Wednesday.

In a statement, the State Health Department informed that it has 23.05 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine available for this purpose which has been delivered to the cold chain points. The vaccine will be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8°C.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel interacts with children beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Gandhinagar.

The vaccine is to be given to all eligible children in collaboration with the Education Department, Women and Child Development Department and other concerned departments of the state. The second dosage will be given 28 days after the first dose of the vaccine.

This vaccination drive will be carried out by more than 2,500 vaccinators based at more than 2,000 vaccination centres.

Precautionary doses

The health department informed that as per the guidelines of the central government, precautionary doses have been started for senior citizens above 60 years from today, i.e. March 16 2022.

Those having completed 9 months or 39 weeks since the second dose are eligible for this precautionary dose, the statement said.

As per the State health bulletin, a total 10.41 lakh doses have been administered in the State, of which about 5.21 crore are the first dose and 4.98 crore doses have been administered as second dose as on March 15. So far, 22.06 lakh doses have been administered as precaution dose in the State.