Health Ministry wants States to keep watch on new year celebrations

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday urged all the States to impose local restrictions for the next three days, if required, to ensure that there are no super spreader events during the celebrations for ringing in the new year.
“You may appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it, as well as the on-going winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential ‘super spreader’ events and places where crowds may gather,” said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter written to the Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of Union Territories.
Also read: New Year 2021: Maharashtra declares no 'Covid curfew' on December 31 and January 1
Drawing their attention to a recent Home Ministry letter, he said that State authorities may impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, there cannot be restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, the Health Secretary said.
The letter asked the authorities to assess the local situation and consider imposing appropriate restrictions on December 30 and 31 as well as on January 1.
Also read: TN govt bans celebrations on New Year eve and January 1
These measures are necessary keeping in view the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US and steady decline in cases in the country for the last three and a half months, he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...