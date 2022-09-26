Home Minister lays the foundation stone of 350 bedded ESIC hospital at Sanand

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 350 bedded ESIC Hospital in Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“The 350 bedded hospital will have OPD, indoor facilities, X-ray, radiology, laboratory, operation theatre, Obstetrics and Gynaecology facilities, ICU and ultrasound among other modern facilities,” said a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The hospital will can get upgraded to a 500 bedded hospital based on requirement.

Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said the Ministry has resolved to expand ESIC’s reach in over 750 districts of the country. At present, ESIC facilities are available in 598 districts across the country and has 12 crore beneficiaries.