Home panel expresses concern over ‘abysmal’ conviction rate in cases of violence against women

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the decreasing conviction rate in the cases of violence against women. Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau Data, the panel’s report tabled here on Monday, said the conviction rate was 24.6 per cent in 2017, 23.1 per cent in 2018 and 23.7 per cent in 2019.
Describing the conviction rates as “abysmally low” the Committee said it shows a serious mismatch between the measures adopted and their implementation. The panel asked the Home Ministry to ensure that all States use the analytical tool “Online Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences” to monitor and track investigations within two months as per the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018.
“Further, the MHA should also work out a mechanism for gathering information on reasons for the delay in the investigation into criminal cases on an annual basis, preferably in analytical tool itself. Based on information so gathered, the MHA can analyse and issue necessary SOPs/advisories to States/UTs for taking necessary corrective steps,” the report suggested. It also noted that cases of crimes against women and children are not getting registered at the police station and in time and is one of the main reasons for delay and denial of justice to the victim. “The committee appreciates the initiative taken by the Rajasthan Police for conducting decoy operations to check whether FIRs are being registered at Police Stations or not. The committee strongly recommends that such decoy operations should be conducted at regular intervals throughout the country.,” the report said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...