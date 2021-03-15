Home panel expresses concern over ‘abysmal’ conviction rate in cases of violence against women

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the decreasing conviction rate in the cases of violence against women. Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau Data, the panel’s report tabled here on Monday, said the conviction rate was 24.6 per cent in 2017, 23.1 per cent in 2018 and 23.7 per cent in 2019.

Describing the conviction rates as “abysmally low” the Committee said it shows a serious mismatch between the measures adopted and their implementation. The panel asked the Home Ministry to ensure that all States use the analytical tool “Online Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences” to monitor and track investigations within two months as per the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018.

“Further, the MHA should also work out a mechanism for gathering information on reasons for the delay in the investigation into criminal cases on an annual basis, preferably in analytical tool itself. Based on information so gathered, the MHA can analyse and issue necessary SOPs/advisories to States/UTs for taking necessary corrective steps,” the report suggested. It also noted that cases of crimes against women and children are not getting registered at the police station and in time and is one of the main reasons for delay and denial of justice to the victim. “The committee appreciates the initiative taken by the Rajasthan Police for conducting decoy operations to check whether FIRs are being registered at Police Stations or not. The committee strongly recommends that such decoy operations should be conducted at regular intervals throughout the country.,” the report said.