The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) today released an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting proposals from Indian entities to build and manage a space-based Earth Observation (EO) system under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“The opening of doors for Indian entities to develop this ambitious project involving the design, build, and launch of a constellation of satellites equipped with advanced imaging technologies is a major leap in boosting EO based space economy in the country,” says a press release from IN-SPACe.

“This is an initiative by IN-SPACe & ISRO towards creating a self-reliant, robust, and sustainable Earth Observation System catering to the growing demand for EO data,” said Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, in the release. The infrastructure of the satellite constellation with advanced imaging technology will create significant downstream commercial potential, resulting in more competitive products, he said.

Space companies will design, build, and establish a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit having a combination of sensors including panchromatic (sensors that capture black and white images), multispectral (sensors that capture images in multiple colors), hyperspectral (images in more colors and greater detail), and microwave (sensors that see through clouds and durings nights).

The companies will also launch the satellites using Indian Satellite Launch Vehicles, monitoring and controlling the spacecraft health, and payload data download by establishing and operating their own ground stations or through Ground Stations as a Service (GSaaS) providers.

Finally, the companies will also be required to process the payload data downloaded from the satellite constellation and generate Analysis Ready Data (ARD), “creating a wealth of information for various applications.” IN-SPACe has also invited interested companies to join a conference on August 8 to seek any clarifications.