India reports 3,614 Covid-19 cases on March 12

India has reported 3,614 cases on Saturday with 89 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.

The cases have been lower than 10,000 since February 28. On Friday, the daily infections stood at 4,194 with 255 deaths. In Maharashtra and Kerala, the daily cases were at 324 and 1,088 respectively. The daily fatalities in both the States were recorded at 2 and 1 respectively. In the southern State, a backlog of 30 fatalities was also added.

India’s daily positivity and the weekly positivity rate in the country were observed at 0.44 per cent and 0.52 per cent respectively.

8.21 lakh tests were conducted on the previous day aggregating to 77.77 crore tests done so far.. India’s active caseload in the country was at 0.09 per cent of the total positive cases in the country. The recovery rate in India was reported to be at 98.71 per cent.

As per the CoWIN Dashboard, 19.22 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 8:00 PM, taking to a total of more than 180 crore shots administered so far.

The Government also informed on Saturday that 17.15 crore doses are still available with the State/UTs to be administered.