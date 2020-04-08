Foreign Secretary Shringla, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss availability of essential medicines

Following the decision to allow export of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malaria drug being used to treat Covid-19, to “badly affected’’ countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla discussed issues related to availability of essential medicines with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun on Wednesday.

“Both sides discussed ways to further enhance their cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against Covid-19 and ensuring availability of essential medicines, diagnostic & medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information,” a source aware of the meeting told BusinessLine. The two spoke on the telephone.

Hydroxychloroquine

HCQ is on the top of the list of medicines that the US wants India to supply to the country, despite the restrictions placed on its exports. Trump recently said that if India did not release the supplies contracted by the US, it could take retaliatory action.

The MEA, however, gave a statement on Tuesday stating that India had decided to export some quantities of HCQ to its neighbouring countries dependent on it for supplies and countries badly affected by the virus.

This opens doors for exports to the US as it is one of the most severely hit countries with more than 3,98,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 13,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases are now close to 5,200 with about 150 deaths.

“Both officials exchanged views on the current situation prevailing in their countries with respect to the spread of Covid-19 and how challenges were being met,” the source added.