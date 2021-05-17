Indian industry coordinating with Centre, State agencies to prepare for cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The Indian industry is coordinating with various Central Ministries and Departments as well as State government agencies to prepare for the severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ that may impact the States of Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
“All Central Ministries including Railways, Power, Home Affairs, Commerce & Industry, Health and Ports, Shipping & Waterways are doing their respective duties to prepare for the cyclone. State governments, of course, will play the main role here. The Indian industry is coordinating with both the Centre and State to give suggestions and take action,” an official tracking the matter told BusinessLine.
Attempts will be made to ensure that industries, particularly those engaged in pharmaceuticals, liquid medical oxygen and other critical medical devices, are insulated to the maximum extent, from the impact of the cyclone, industry body Assocham stated in a meeting called by Commerce & Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.
Mitigating power supply disruptions was one of the most requested support, industry asked for during the interaction, according to another industry representative. Monitoring of relief materials and its distribution after the cyclone and addressing mobility for maintenance as well as relief during Covid-19 lockdown were some of the other suggestions presented by the industry.
Representatives from industry body FICCI’s State Councils in Maharashtra and Gujarat pointed out that they had shared safety guidelines with members to counter any eventuality and were preparing to tackle the challenge collaboratively with the governments in their respective States, according to a release issued by FICCI..
The CII Western Region chairman assured the government that the industry body was in touch with district administration in all districts, especially the high-risk ones, and was prepared to extend all possible support in case of any eventuality.
The meeting was also attended by senior officers of Indian Meteorological Department, and states of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Addressing industry representatives, Goyal said that all the people who are involved in the production of liquid medical oxygen, pharmaceutical industry, and were into manufacturing of cylinders or products in the supply chain of the pharmaceutical industry will be given priority to come back into operation, per an official release.
The helplines of various authorities should be up all the time, and respond in an empathetic manner, Goyal said. He directed the Railway authorities to closely monitor the situation, and be ready to rush essential items to the affected areas in the shortest possible time, and provide help, the release added.
