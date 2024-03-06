INS Jatayu was commissioned at Minicoy, the southernmost island in Lakshadweep, strengthening the Indian Navy’s foothold and extending operational reach in the region needed, with China increasingly exercising influence over Maldives.

It was commissioned by Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, Administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful K Patel, Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

With Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu again insisting that Indian military personnel, even in civilian clothing, will completely withdraw from the country by May 10, the naval presence at Minicoy island is strategically important as it’s located just north of the Maldives archipelago.

According to the Indian Navy, this milestone event strengthens its foothold in Lakshadweep Island while extending capacity building, operational reach, and sustenance in the region. The establishment of a naval base at Minicoy will augment connectivity with the mainland, focusing on the comprehensive development of the islands.

INS Jatayu will be functioning under the operational control of the Naval Officer in Charge (Lakshadweep), Southern Naval Command.

The commissioning ceremony was marked by the Chief of Naval Staff receiving a 50-man Guard of Honour. Commander Vrat Baghel, the first Commanding Officer of the unit, recited the invocation in Sanskrit, followed by the reading of the commissioning warrant.

The crest of the INS Jatayu -- depicting a bird signifying Jatayu, a character in the Hindu epic Ramayana -- was hoisted after the unveiling of the commissioning plaque. President Droupadi Murmu approved the crest on Tuesday. “INS Jatayu is in the Minicoy Islands, which are the southernmost islands in the western seaboard... We named it Jatayu because Jatayu was the first responder when Goddess Sita was abducted... This unit will also be a first responder if the need arises in this area. Also, Jatayu briefed Lord Ram about the incident. INS Jatayu will also be a unit which will provide a unit which will provide situational awareness...,” said R Hari Kumar.

First MH 60R Squadron

In a separate event, INAS 334 ‘Seahawks’, the first MH 60R Squadron, was commissioned by the Chief of Naval Staff at INS Garuda in Kochi on Wednesday. The Indian Navy said this landmark event marked the formal induction of these versatile and capable helicopters in the first MH 60R Naval Air Squadron commanded by Captain M Abhishek Ram.

In his address to the gathering, Admiral Hari Kumar described the MH 60R helicopter as one of the most potent multi-role helicopters in the world, which will significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and secure national interests. “As far as Indian Navy is concerned, we have an unequivocal commitment to the Nation - that of protecting, preserving, promoting and pursuing national interests in the maritime domain. With their cutting-edge sensors and multi-mission capabilities, MH 60Rs will augment our maritime surveillance and anti submarine warfare capabilities,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit