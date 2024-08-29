India’s second nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat’ was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday at Visakhapatnam, enhancing nuclear deterrence and establishing strategic balance and peace in the region.

The second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighaat’ is a technologically advanced nuclear-powered ballistic missile SSBN (Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear). The 112m-long submarine is capable of carrying more K-15 missiles.

The Ministry of Defence has the distinction of having indigenous systems and equipment conceptualised, designed, manufactured, and integrated by Indian scientists, industry, and Naval personnel.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor, INS Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India’s capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests, the Ministry commented.

The construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research and development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship, the Ministry stated.

It was launched in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said in his address that it’s an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

The Minister exuded confidence that ‘Arighaat’ will further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country, said the MoD.

He commended the Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. Singh appreciated the fact that the country’s industrial sector, especially MSMEs, has received a huge boost through this project, and more employment opportunities have been created.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political will that brought India at par with a nuclear weapon state, the Minister said, “Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today’s geopolitical scenario. Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil”.

India has overall 16 operational submarines.

