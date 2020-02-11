Inspired by Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru youth launch wet waste management start-up

A cleanliness drive by Ramakrishna Math in Mangaluru has now inspired a bunch of youngsters from the region to launch a start-up for wet waste management.

The ‘Clean Mangaluru’ campaign of Ramakrishna Math, which was launched in 2015 and focussed on weekly cleanliness drives and other programmes to create awareness on the need for a clean city, came to an end last October. However, a team of volunteers from the campaign did not stop there; they went on to launch a start-up, called Mangala Resource Management Institute (MRMI), to manage waste generated by households.

Dilraj Alva, Director of MRMI and a volunteer with the Math’s Clean Mangaluru campaign, told BusinessLine the start-up, in the first phase, aims to make the apartments in the city ‘wet waste-free’ through its pot-composting method.

The start-up is guided by Swami Ekagamyananda of the Math, who designed and managed the Clean Mangaluru campaign for five years, said Alva.

Pot-composting method

Ekagamyananda said the Math had promoted the pot-composting method in its five-year campaign; it had even supplied pots to around 2,800 households in the city for this. Around 2,500 such households are still following the process, he added.

Sachin Shetty, MRMI Director and a Clear Mangaluru volunteer, told BusinessLine a family of four-five members generates around 0.5 kg of wet waste a day. The Math’s pot-composting initiative helped residents convert the wet waste into manure.

Many of those who implemented the method are using the fertiliser generated in their own gardens. The ones without gardens are gifting it to their friends, while some others are donating it to parks and other public places, Shetty said.

While MRMI has several plans for the future, the focus in the first phase is on handling wet waste at apartments, said Alva.

Ease of use

Under this phase, three earthen pots and two waste bins each are distributed to each house in an apartments. The pots are placed on 1.5-ft x 1.5-ft spaces near the pillars in the apartment parking lots. MRMI workers visit the apartments daily for the maintenance and management of the wet waste. So, all that the user needs to do is supply the wet waste to the start-up in the designated bins.

There’s a monthly fee of ₹150 per household and a one-time deposit of ₹1,000 that is returnable after three years.

The Mangaluru City Corporation has asked bulk generators of wet waste, including apartments with more than 20 dwelling units, to handle it on their own or face penalty, said Ekagamyananda. Most queries for waste management come from such flat owners, he added.

Environment-friendly

Solid waste management yards typically need large chunks of land, and inconveniencethe people in the vicinity due to the smell. The the use of 1.5-ft x 1.5 ft areas to handle wet waste help put such land areas to better use, he further said.

Also, transporting the waste to the yards consumes fuel and impacts the environment. The pot composting method addresses all these concerns, he said.

Apart from this, the start-up is providing livelihood to many people involved in pottery making, he pointed out.