Karnataka gearing up for post-Covid-19 challenges, says Medical Education Minister of State

Karnataka is gearing up for post-Covid-19 challenges, said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. “The lock-down is not a solution in fight against Covid-19. People have to adopt certain changes in their lifestyle,” the Minister said, while addressing Mandya district elected representatives and officials.
Reviewing Covid-19 preparedness in the districts, the Minister said, “We have to differentiate this period as pre-Covid and post-Covid era and come to terms with the fact that we have a live with coronavirus looming around us and we must exercise adequate precautionary measures.”
The Minister reiterated that “the responsibility of elected representatives has increased to ensure there is more awareness in the society. We have reiterate the fact that people have to wear mask, maintain social distancing and follow the guidelines of the government. While the government has taken and will continue to take adequate measures at all levels, senior citizens have to be taken care of and ensure that they stay indoors.”
Sudhakar pointed out that Mandya had slipped to orange zone and directed district officials to ensure Mandya returns to Green zone.
The Minister said that he has received many complaints about Mandya Medical College and assured to resolve all the issues.
He also said that the examination centre will be opened in Medical college shortly. This will help to conduct more number of exams. Decision will be taken in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday regarding providing insurance cover to media people.
