Karnataka plans ‘e-hundi’ in temples for better tracking of collection

The Karnataka government is planning to introduce ‘e-hundi’ facility in some major temples in the State to bring transparency in the cash collection at such temples, according to Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Karnataka Minister for Muzrai (Endowment), Ports and Fisheries.

In an informal chat with media in Mangaluru on Friday, he said devotees offer cash in the form of coins and notes in hundis kept in temples.

The e-governance section of the government has been asked to look into the technologies to get clear data of the coins and notes collected at such facilities.

On the patterns of offers in hundis, he said, some devotees offer single piece of coin, and some pour a handful of coins into the hundis. While some offer single piece of currency note, and some others offer a bundle of currency notes at the hundis.

Though the existing technology tracks patterns such as offers of single piece of coin and single currency note, the e-governance section has been asked to look at technology that can track all the patterns.

If the government is successful in finding a solution, it will help improve hundi collections in the temples as it will help track the exact collection.

He said the government is planning to introduce e-hundi facility in most of the ‘A’ grade temples.

Temples with more than ₹25 lakh annual income are termed as ‘A’ grade temples.