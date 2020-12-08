Kerala Agri varsity to promote agripreneurship among students

In its efforts to develop agri-based entrepreneurship skills among students, Kerala Agricultural University has started offering an online training programme called Hitham Haritham.

The objective of the programme to be conducted as part of Subiksha Keralam programme is to keep the students engaged during the Covid pandemic and lay the foundation for developing entrepreneurship skills among them. Homestead enterprises such as processing of fruits and vegetables, nursery management, mushroom production, and apiculture were the subjects dealt in the 5-day free online training programme.

More than 5,000 participants as students, parents and teachers attended the programme and experts from the concerned fields of KAU handled the sessions. Central Training Institute under the Directorate of Extension, Mannuthy collaborated with the VHSE NSS State unit of Kerala and conducted the online training.

According to Jiju P Alex, Director of Extension, KAU, Hitham Haritham programme was meant to kindle the culture of agripreneurship among the young minds and assured that the University was always ready to offer technical guidance to those students who venture into agripreneurship.