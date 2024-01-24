Kinetic Green, a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer in India, is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of the E-Luna, an electric version of the iconic Luna, in February. The company has officially announced that bookings for this eagerly awaited electric two-wheeler will commence on January 26. Enthusiasts can secure their E-Luna bookings by pre-booking on the Kinetic Green website for a nominal amount of ₹500. This affordable booking amount aims to ensure widespread participation in the electric revolution, making sustainable transportation accessible to a diverse range of consumers.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, expressed her enthusiasm for reintroducing the legendary Luna in its electric avatar, stating: “We are thrilled to announce the comeback of the iconic Luna in a brand-new electric form. With the E-Luna set to launch in early February 2024, bookings will open on Republic Day, January 26.”

Motwani emphasised the significance of the E-Luna being entirely ‘Made in India’ and tailored for the Indian market, saying: “E-Luna is not only fully ‘Made in India,’ but also ‘Made for India’. It is designed to be a sturdy and durable electric vehicle, addressing the diverse road conditions and driving requirements across metro and Tier 1 towns, as well as tier-2, tier-3 cities, and rural markets in India.”

Boasting impressive technical specifications, performance capabilities, and a robust set of features, E-Luna aims to be a versatile and practical choice for consumers in the evolving Indian market. Positioned as a unique segment in the electric vehicle market, the E-Luna stands out for its unparalleled versatility, catering to personal commuting as well as small businesses.

The advanced electric technology and innovative features contribute to an eco-friendly and efficient riding experience, aligning with the growing preferences of modern consumers in the new Bharat, company stated in a press release.