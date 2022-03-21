Kochi to host India Boat & Marine Show from March 25 

The 4 th edition of India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), which has emerged as the country’s premier boat and marine industry-related expo, will be held as a physical expo at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi from March 25 to 27.

Joseph Kuraikose, Director, Cruz Expos, the organisers of the event said this year’s expo will include a full range of stakeholders including speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, other supply and service providers. The event will not be just about boats and marine equipment, but will cover all water sports and activities. Nearly 45 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo while more than 3,500 business visitors are expected from across the region, he said.

The event is supported by K-BIP, KMRL, KMB, Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Port Trust, IWAI, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and IMU. K-BIP is also putting-up a 20 stalls’ Industry Pavilion for Kerala-based SMEs.

A B2B Meet will be held focussing on the Vendor Development Program for various PSUs including defence establishments, shipyards, ports and other agencies involved in these sectors from across the country. There will be a technical session by DOSTAS (Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society) on the infrastructural and equipment requirement like pleasure crafts and small crafts, marinas, seaplanes and trained manpower which play an important role in addressing the tourism and water transportation sectors.

According to organisers, Kerala is increasingly getting attracted to enjoy recreational time on water. With KMRL’s Water Metro to be commissioned by May, the State will focus on developing the inland boating and marine facilities into a world class one.