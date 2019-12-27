2 die in pharma unit mishap in Vizag

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Two persons died and two others were injured in an accident in Smilax Laboratories in Pharma City on Friday. The two workers who died were identified as Ajay Kumar, a chemist from Bobbili, and D. Satyanadh, a helper from Odisha. The two injured were shifted to a hospital.
According to Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K.B.S. Prasad, the incident reportedly occurred around 1.30 a.m. on Friday when Ajay and Satyanadh entered the clean room where there was a leakage of Methylene Dichloride, which they inhaled and fell unconscious.
The initial inquiry showed that there was a power-cut around 11.45 p.m. on Thursday, and the air-conditioning system tripped and switched off.
According to him, as the air-conditioner was not working, the room was filled with MDC fumes, and the oxygen levels were down.
“After some time, a third person entered the room and fell conscious. All the three were pulled out by their co-workers and shifted to a hospital, where Ajay and Satyanadh were declared brought dead and another was admitted and is being treated,” said Parawada Circle Inspector Raghuveer Vishnu.
According to the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, the incident reportedly occurred due to the negligence of the workers. “From the initial investigation it appeared that the workers present did not follow the standard procedure of switching on the A-C, after the power was restored. If the A-C had been working, the toxic fumes would have been sucked out and the room would have been filled with fresh oxygen,” he said.
This is the second accident to occur in two days in Pharma City. On Thursday, 32-year old Ch. Sridhar died and two others were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas, which was released in an accident at Vijayasri Organics in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...