2 die in pharma unit mishap in Vizag

Two persons died and two others were injured in an accident in Smilax Laboratories in Pharma City on Friday. The two workers who died were identified as Ajay Kumar, a chemist from Bobbili, and D. Satyanadh, a helper from Odisha. The two injured were shifted to a hospital.

According to Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K.B.S. Prasad, the incident reportedly occurred around 1.30 a.m. on Friday when Ajay and Satyanadh entered the clean room where there was a leakage of Methylene Dichloride, which they inhaled and fell unconscious.

The initial inquiry showed that there was a power-cut around 11.45 p.m. on Thursday, and the air-conditioning system tripped and switched off.

According to him, as the air-conditioner was not working, the room was filled with MDC fumes, and the oxygen levels were down.

“After some time, a third person entered the room and fell conscious. All the three were pulled out by their co-workers and shifted to a hospital, where Ajay and Satyanadh were declared brought dead and another was admitted and is being treated,” said Parawada Circle Inspector Raghuveer Vishnu.

According to the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, the incident reportedly occurred due to the negligence of the workers. “From the initial investigation it appeared that the workers present did not follow the standard procedure of switching on the A-C, after the power was restored. If the A-C had been working, the toxic fumes would have been sucked out and the room would have been filled with fresh oxygen,” he said.

This is the second accident to occur in two days in Pharma City. On Thursday, 32-year old Ch. Sridhar died and two others were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas, which was released in an accident at Vijayasri Organics in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City.