5 Indian technology innovations developed during COVID-19 outbreak

As the Covid pandemic rages in India, entrepreneurs are putting in more technology innovations to deal with the crisis and bank on it. Here is the list of four technology innovations that sprung up during the coronavirus outbreak:

CoronaOven

Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-headquartered nanotechnology start-up, has come up with first-of-its-kind a product named CoronaOven that makes use of UV-C light (having a wavelength of 253.7 nm) in combination with significant design parameters. The device disinfects surfaces (of various objects, personal protective equipment, etc.) from germs including bacteria and viruses. This unique multi-focal UV disinfection chamber that claimed to sanitise any surface within 4 minutes. CoronaOven is available in different sizes like 20-litre, 33-litre, 40-litre and 440-litre variants.

Vistar

AirOk manufactures air purifiers that use a patent filter technology called EGAPA (Efficient Granular Absorbent Particulate Arrester) to filter out major pollutants and gaseous substances. Vistar air purifiers have been innovated by a startup based in Delhi.

Milagrow Seagull

Milagrow Seagull is a cleaning robot innovated by Indian consumer brand Milagrow. It displays real-time progress and map while cleaning on the user’s device. The robot plans the path in real-time in each area to reduce the time taken. This robot vacuum also features anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and antiviral properties, that claims to help minimise the spread of infections in hospitals and similar environments. The robot can facilitate slight wet cleaning, as per the company’s official release.

Dozee

Dozee is a device created by Turtle Shell Technologies that aims to help in access to better healthcare by providing accurate diagnosis of conditions. This device can help with a preliminary diagnosis of various illnesses which reduces the time spent in making decisions to visit hospitals and go through multiple tests. It is a smart contact-free health monitor that one can slip under their mattress. it keeps tracking the health condition of the individual through metrics like heart health, stress, sleep quality, among others. It gives a detailed analysis report on the Dozee apps that can be installed in smartphones.