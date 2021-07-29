National

After 68 days of decline, TN reports marginal rise in Covid cases

Chennai July 29 | Updated on July 29, 2021

After 2,145 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 21,207.

Chennai recorded 181 new cases, Coimbatore 188

After 68 days of a continuous decline in daily new coronavirus cases, there was a marginal increase in the number of infections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to 1,859 (1,756 on Wednesday). This was due mainly to an increase in cases in Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode districts - for a third day in succession.

Chennai reported an increase in new cases to 181 (164 new cases on Wednesday); 188 in Coimbatore (179 on Wednesday) and 166 in Erode (140 on Wednesday).

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,55,664.

After 2,145 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 21,207.

The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,57,074 samples were tested.

Published on July 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.