After 68 days of decline, TN reports marginal rise in Covid cases

After 68 days of a continuous decline in daily new coronavirus cases, there was a marginal increase in the number of infections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to 1,859 (1,756 on Wednesday). This was due mainly to an increase in cases in Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode districts - for a third day in succession.

Chennai reported an increase in new cases to 181 (164 new cases on Wednesday); 188 in Coimbatore (179 on Wednesday) and 166 in Erode (140 on Wednesday).

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,55,664.

After 2,145 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 21,207.

The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,57,074 samples were tested.