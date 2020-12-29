National

Air India to operate non-stop flights to San Francisco, Chicago from Jan

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

Air India is set to commence non-stop flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco and also Hyderabad to Chicago.

The first-ever non-stop services to the United States is expected to commence between Bengaluru and San Francisco on January 9 and between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 13, said an Air India release.

The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays departing at 14.30 hours to arrive in San Francisco at 17.00 hours (local time) on the same day. The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays leaving at 20.30 hours (local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 02.30 hours. The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate once a week every Friday departing at 12.50 hours to arrive in Chicago at 18.05 hours (local time) on the same day. The return flight AI-108 from Chicago will operate every Wednesday leaving at 21.30 hours (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 00.40 hrs.

Passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both gateways to South India - will enjoy huge benefits as these will enable faster and easier connections. At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark, the release said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 29, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.