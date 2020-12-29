Air India to operate non-stop flights to San Francisco, Chicago from Jan

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Air India is set to commence non-stop flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco and also Hyderabad to Chicago.
The first-ever non-stop services to the United States is expected to commence between Bengaluru and San Francisco on January 9 and between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 13, said an Air India release.
The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays departing at 14.30 hours to arrive in San Francisco at 17.00 hours (local time) on the same day. The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays leaving at 20.30 hours (local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 02.30 hours. The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate once a week every Friday departing at 12.50 hours to arrive in Chicago at 18.05 hours (local time) on the same day. The return flight AI-108 from Chicago will operate every Wednesday leaving at 21.30 hours (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 00.40 hrs.
Passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both gateways to South India - will enjoy huge benefits as these will enable faster and easier connections. At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark, the release said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...