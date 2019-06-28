Amit Shah lashes out at Congress on Kashmir issue, blames Nehru for crisis in State

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
In heated debate in Parliament on extending President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the partition of India and the historical blunders that saw the rise of terrorism in the border State.
Amid protest from the Opposition, the Home Minister took on Manish Tewari who had earlier blamed the ruling BJP for the “dangerous” situation prevailing in Kashmir and “feeling of alienation” among the people. “Manishji talked about history. So I have to talk about it, too. He talked about the partition. Who supported it? We didn’t. The country should not have been divided on the basis of religion. This was not our mistake but yours. You cannot run away from history. Whose fault it is it that one-third of Kashmir is not with us? When Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession and our army had driven out the Pakistan-sponsored tribals, who called for a ceasefire? It was the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He gave that territory to Pakistan. And you now accuse us?” said Shah.
Amid protest from the Congress and interventions by Speaker Om Birla, the Home Minister continued. “Had Jawaharlal Nehru trusted the then Home Minister Sardar Patel, we would not have seen the situation exacerbate to this extent. Sardar Patel tackled Hyderabad and Junagarh and no such problem arose. He tackled 630 other States and none of them has Article 370. But who was tackling J&K? Your mistake has cost the country heavily. Thousands of people have lost their lives,” said Shah.
Before him, Manish Tewari had blamed the Centre for the deterioration of law and order in Kashmir and questioned the continuation of President’s rule. He said the Congress is not opposed to a hard policy on terrorism and it has, in Kashmir as well as in Punjab, tackled terrorism successfully.
“When we quit in 2014 and the NDA came to power, normalcy had already been restored in the State by then. But after the 2015 elections, an alliance of ideologically incompatible parties — the BJP and the People’s Democratic Party — took over. If now we have to impose President’s rule for so long, the roots of this problem lie in the year 2015, when the BJP-PDP formed the government in Jammu and Kashmir. We are not opposed to the government’s strict measures to eradicate terrorism. I am also a victim as my father was killed by terrorists. But please remember, the fight against terrorism will succeed only when people are with you. We need to have a strong government in the State. If we can hold Lok Sabha elections, then why weren’t Assembly elections held in the State? Why is the President’s rule being extended?” said the Congress MP.
Responding to him, Shah said it is not the BJP but the Congress which has sown the seeds of distrust among people of Kashmir by continually holding farcical elections and dismissing popular governments.
“The trust was broken when Sheikh Abdullah had to be imprisoned. Elections were held in 1957, 1962 and also in 1967. The polls were a farce as the people of J&K were not allowed to participate. We were not in power then,” said Shah.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor