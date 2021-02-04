BEL enters into offset contract with JSC Rosoboronexport

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has entered into an offset contract under invest in kind with Joint Stock Company Rosoboronexport, Russia, for setting up industrial facilities for the manufacture of a wide range of aviation hoses at BEL Optronic Devices Limited, Pune, a subsidiary of BEL.

Suresh Kumar KV, General Manager, Technology Planning, BEL, exchanged the contract documents with Vadim Belyaev, Deputy Head, Offset Division, JSC Rosoboron, in the presence of M V Gowtama, CMD, BEL and Irina Ryazantseva, Coordinator, Offset Programmes at the 6th India-Russia Military Industrial Conference, held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Setting up of industrial facilities under the contract for manufacture of aviation hoses is fully consistent with the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. As a result of the implementation of the offset project, BEL will obtain a cost-effective, technology based on modern production and testing machinery and proven technological processes manufacturing high-quality aviation hoses certified for international standards for all types of aircraft operating in India.

The active operation of numerous aircraft of the Indian Air Force creates constant demand for aviation hoses, which are consumables in nature.