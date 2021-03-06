BJP names Pon Radhakrishnan to contest Kanyakumari LS by-poll

The BJP has nominated senior leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan as the candidate for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-election to be held along with the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on April 6.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Congress MP Vasantha Kumar in August 2020 due to Covid-19. Radhakrishnan, who had won the seat in 2014, lost to Kumar in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee, under its National President JP Nadda, and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah approved Radhakrishnan’s candidature, said a party statement issued in Delhi.

The BJP announcement came within hours of the party concluding a seat-sharing agreement with the AIADMK by which it will contest 20 Assembly seats.

Radhakrishnan’s announcement also comes a day ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Thanking senior leaders for nominating him, Radhakrishnan in a tweet said, “I will work very hard and win the election adducing the worthy of their choice.” The AIADMK-led alliance had already allotted 23 seats to the Pattalli Makkal Katchi. Hectic parleys are going on to rope in the DMDK to be part of the alliance.