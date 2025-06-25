The Centre on Wednesday approved the setting up of ₹417 crore Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) at Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to boost local manufacturing and innovation.

200-acre spread

The approved EMC 2.0 project will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the cluster will be spread over 200 acres; it is expected to attract ₹2,500 crore in investment.

This cluster will support manufacturing across key areas like consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment. Start-ups and MSMEs will be able to get world-class plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities, it said.

This includes standard factory sheds, electricity, water provisioning, sewage treatment, hostels, skill development centres and health centres, aiming at reducing infrastructure and logistics costs.

The project was reviewed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and IT, and Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, the Ministry said in a statement adding that the State government has a significant role in implementing the project.

15,000 jobs

“The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs. It is fully in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat,” Vaishnaw said.

So far, around ₹30,000 crore have been invested in the projects under the scheme and EMC has attracted 520 companies, leading to the generation of over 86,000 jobs, the Minister said.

The site is also close to key transport hubs like the railway station and the Jewar International Airport. Additionally, the EMC is surrounded by important industrial zones such as the Medical Device Park, MSME & Apparel Park, and the Aviation Hub.

Published on June 25, 2025