Centre to set up two container-based hospitals for emergency response: Mansukh Mandaviya

For the first time in Asia, two container-based hospitals with comprehensive medical facilities will be kept ready to be swiftly mobilised by rail or air to respond to any calamity or disaster in the country, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here on PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Varanasi on Monday, Mandaviya said that as part of this mission 134 types of medical tests will be done free at the district level. “These initiatives shall provide affordable, quality and accessible healthcare to all people….This will also enable universal access to basic diagnostic and treatment services and will take care of communities in both rural and urban areas,” Mandaviya said.

Critical care blocks

Mandaviya informed that about 79,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres are functional out of the total 1.50 lakh centres planned.

The scheme has also proposed development of Critical Care Hospital Blocks in 602 districts which will make them self-sufficient in providing comprehensive treatment for infectious diseasesand also augment the critical care capacities in the public health facilities.

“Initiatives such as strengthening of Points of Entry will ring fence our borders against the import of new infectious diseases and pathogens. Health Emergency Operation Centres and the container based mobile hospitals shall build capacities for effective emergency response during such times,” the release added.

Laboratory network

Setting up of the national, regional, State, district and block level laboratories integrated into a network for surveillance functions, backed by an IT-based reporting mechanism through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), shall lead to self-reliance for detection, prevention and containment of disease outbreaks.