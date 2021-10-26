Centre to set up two container-based hospitals for emergency response: Mansukh Mandaviya

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
For the first time in Asia, two container-based hospitals with comprehensive medical facilities will be kept ready to be swiftly mobilised by rail or air to respond to any calamity or disaster in the country, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference here on PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Varanasi on Monday, Mandaviya said that as part of this mission 134 types of medical tests will be done free at the district level. “These initiatives shall provide affordable, quality and accessible healthcare to all people….This will also enable universal access to basic diagnostic and treatment services and will take care of communities in both rural and urban areas,” Mandaviya said.
Mandaviya informed that about 79,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres are functional out of the total 1.50 lakh centres planned.
The scheme has also proposed development of Critical Care Hospital Blocks in 602 districts which will make them self-sufficient in providing comprehensive treatment for infectious diseasesand also augment the critical care capacities in the public health facilities.
“Initiatives such as strengthening of Points of Entry will ring fence our borders against the import of new infectious diseases and pathogens. Health Emergency Operation Centres and the container based mobile hospitals shall build capacities for effective emergency response during such times,” the release added.
Setting up of the national, regional, State, district and block level laboratories integrated into a network for surveillance functions, backed by an IT-based reporting mechanism through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), shall lead to self-reliance for detection, prevention and containment of disease outbreaks.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...