Codissia to hold Build Intec event from February 21-24

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The 10th edition of Build Intec 2020, a building and construction trade fair, and the maiden edition of Water Intec 2020, will be held from February 21 to 24 at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex here. The event is being organised by Codissia Intec Technology Centre.
G Rammohan, Chairman, Build Intec 2020, said with water becoming crucial, the organisers decided to introduce Water Intec as a concurrent event. “It would be an expo on water and waste water technologies and we plan to introduce it from Coimbatore,” he said.
Around 300 exhibitors from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, New Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka , Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will be showcasing their products and solutions at the four-day trade expo.
AV Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Group of Companies, will inaugurate the expo, with M Jagadeesan, Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Coimbatore zone, as the guest of honour.
Codissia President R Ramamurthy said the previous edition of Build Intec generated business to the tune of ₹125 crore. “We are expecting to reach the ₹200-crore mark, considering the huge push for infrastructure projects in the recent Budget,” he said.
For the first time, six steel manufacturers have registered to participate in the event, he added.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
