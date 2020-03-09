Coronavirus hits cruise tourism in Mangaluru

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The coronavirus outbreak across the world has affected the calling of cruise vessels at New Mangalore port.
AV Ramana, Chairman of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), said the Centre has decided not to allow cruise ships from any foreign destination to call on Indian ports in view of the coronavirus threat in different countries. The decision will be applicable to all cruise ships calling at all the ports till March 31.
On Sunday, NMPT did not allow the entry of cruise vessel MSC LIRICA.
YR Belagal, Traffic Manager of NMPT, said six cruise vessels had been expected to call at New Mangalore Port this month.
NMPT, which offers a draft of 9.5 metres at the cruise berth, has set up a dedicated cruise lounge to handle passengers visiting the region.
In a media interaction in November, Ramana had said NMPT had got confirmation of 24 cruise vessels calling at the port during the current cruise season. The cruise season ranges from November to April.
Highlighting the impact of cruise tourism on the local economy, Ramana has said on various occasions that on an average a foreign cruise passenger spends around $100 during a visit to the city. This helps local artisans, village industry and vendors. The visit of each cruise vessel helps create at least 500 indirect jobs in the form of vehicle drivers, tour guides, etc., he has said.
Cruise passengers visit places such as St Aloysius Chapel, Gokarna Natha Temple, Kadri Manjunatha Temple, and a cashew factory in Mangaluru. Some of the passengers also visit Gomateshwara Statue at Karkala of Udupi district, Soans Farm and 1,000-Pillar Jain Temple in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada and Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi district.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...