Covid-19: Karnataka to use ventilators to lessen demand for high flow nasal oxygen

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Ventilators to be used in Karnataka instead of high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) to reduce oxygen demand, said state Health and Medical Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
After chairing a virtual meet with District Health Officers (DHOs), District Surgeons, Deans and Director of Medical Colleges and Super Speciality Hospitals in all districts, the Minister said that patients with moderate symptoms need about 20-60 litres of oxygen per minute. So we have to find ways to reduce dependence on oxygen, and hence we are trying to utilise NIV ventilators as a more effective alternative. This will reduce the oxygen demand by 80 per cent, and all patients in HFNO will be shifted to ventilator beds.
"As a result of continuous efforts to ramp up health infrastructure, since the last 6-8 months, 50 oxygenated beds have been set up in every taluk hospital. We also have about six ventilators in each talk hospital. However, due to lack of specialist manpower, oxygen is being used in spite of availability of ventilators," he added.
"To address this issue of manpower shortage, we are recruiting anaesthetists, doctors on contract basis. All Covid hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras within a week. This will help remote monitoring and also ensure efficient use of beds," he added.
The Fatality rate is high in some districts, and the ministry is finding out reasons for this. "Early detection and treatment is the key to recovery and preventing casualties. The positivity rate in the state is 33.09 per cent and our aim is to bring it down to 5 per cent."
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...