Covid-19: Karnataka to use ventilators to lessen demand for high flow nasal oxygen

Ventilators to be used in Karnataka instead of high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) to reduce oxygen demand, said state Health and Medical Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

After chairing a virtual meet with District Health Officers (DHOs), District Surgeons, Deans and Director of Medical Colleges and Super Speciality Hospitals in all districts, the Minister said that patients with moderate symptoms need about 20-60 litres of oxygen per minute. So we have to find ways to reduce dependence on oxygen, and hence we are trying to utilise NIV ventilators as a more effective alternative. This will reduce the oxygen demand by 80 per cent, and all patients in HFNO will be shifted to ventilator beds.

"As a result of continuous efforts to ramp up health infrastructure, since the last 6-8 months, 50 oxygenated beds have been set up in every taluk hospital. We also have about six ventilators in each talk hospital. However, due to lack of specialist manpower, oxygen is being used in spite of availability of ventilators," he added.

"To address this issue of manpower shortage, we are recruiting anaesthetists, doctors on contract basis. All Covid hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras within a week. This will help remote monitoring and also ensure efficient use of beds," he added.

The Fatality rate is high in some districts, and the ministry is finding out reasons for this. "Early detection and treatment is the key to recovery and preventing casualties. The positivity rate in the state is 33.09 per cent and our aim is to bring it down to 5 per cent."