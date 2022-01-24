Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 162.26 crore doses so far

India has administered more than 162.26 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on January 24, 1,62,26,07,516 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in India under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This includes 88,66,02,809 total first doses and 68,58,92,131 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 4,19,32,411 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 81,80,165 total precaution doses administered so far.

27,56,364 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Of the total doses administered in the last 24 hours, 6,67,332 were first doses and 16,32,977 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 2,98,419 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Precautions doses administered in the last 24 hours totalled 1,57,636.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 24,91,98,364 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,60,85,590 doses and West Bengal with 11,80,57,944 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 case count

The active caseload stands at 22,49,335 while 3,06,064 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,43,495 to 3,68,04,145. As many as 439 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,89,848.