New Delhi, June 11

Delhi’s Power Minister Atishi on Tuesday sought time from Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the failure of the national grid, which led to large scale electricity outages in the national capital.

Terming the failure of the national grid as “extremely worrying”, she also sought a meeting with the Chairman of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

“There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 pm. This is due to a fire at sub station of PGCIL in Mandola (UP). Delhi receives 1,200 megawatt (MW) of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas. But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated,” Atishi tweeted.

The Minister added that the Delhi government has always tried to provide electricity 24x7. A few weeks ago, the peak power demand of 8,300 MW was also met without any blackout. But today there was a power cut in Delhi due to the national power grid and the government will take immediate action on this, a statement from the government of NCT Delhi (GNCTD) said.

“Delhi is the national capital. If the power infrastructure in the country’s capital fails like this on behalf of the National Grid, then it can have very serious consequences,” the release added quoting the Minister.

The power transmission of the entire country is run by the central government. Very little electricity is produced in Delhi and Delhi buys electricity from other states for its electricity needs, which comes to the NCT through NTPC and PGCIL. It is very worrying that today the national level power infrastructure of the country has collapsed, the release said.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), which supplies power to 7 million in North Delhi, said it swiftly restored electricity after a power outage caused in the afternoon due to a fire incident at 400 KV Mandola grid sub station.

The fire incident impacted power supply at DTL Grid sub-stations at Gopalpur, Subji Mandi, Kashmiri Gate and Narela affecting power supply in areas of Tata Power-DDL.

“This led to disruption of power in areas like Narela, Bhalaswa, Burari, Badli, Dheerpur, Shakti Nagar, Swiss apartment, Civil Lines, Model Town, Kashmiri Gate, Shahjada Bagh, Delhi University, GTB Nagar area, Mukherjee Nagar and Jahangirpuri resulting into load shedding of 440 MW and affecting approx. 4 lakh consumers,” the Discom added.

Tata Power-DDL started restoration quickly immediately after availability of power supply and all of the restoration work was completed within an hour. The Discom leveraged technology and network redundancy for this early restoration, it said.

