DGGI books case against unregistered gutkha factory in Delhi

The Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence on Wednesday stated that it has unveiled operations of “an unregistered Pan Masala/Guthka factory” in Delhi. Manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of guthka is banned by the Delhi government.

“Searches were conducted at various places on June 25, including the unregistered factory, godowns and residence of the main beneficiary. During the search, incriminating documents and electronic devices pertaining to the supply of pan masala/ gutkha without payment of taxes and duties were recovered. Preliminary investigation in the case has revealed the evasion of more than ₹40 crore till now,” it said in a statement.

“The main beneficiary of the unregistered pan masala / gutkha factory has been arrested on June 27 under the provisions of CGST Act, 2017 and was placed under judicial custody of 14 days, “ the statement said, adding that further investigation is under process.