National

DGGI books case against unregistered gutkha factory in Delhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 01, 2020 Published on July 01, 2020

The Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence on Wednesday stated that it has unveiled operations of “an unregistered Pan Masala/Guthka factory” in Delhi. Manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of guthka is banned by the Delhi government.

“Searches were conducted at various places on June 25, including the unregistered factory, godowns and residence of the main beneficiary. During the search, incriminating documents and electronic devices pertaining to the supply of pan masala/ gutkha without payment of taxes and duties were recovered. Preliminary investigation in the case has revealed the evasion of more than ₹40 crore till now,” it said in a statement.

“The main beneficiary of the unregistered pan masala / gutkha factory has been arrested on June 27 under the provisions of CGST Act, 2017 and was placed under judicial custody of 14 days, “ the statement said, adding that further investigation is under process.

Published on July 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telangana issues ordinance to amend FRBM Act to hike State’s borrowing limit