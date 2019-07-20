Don’t breach standards of ethical and independent journalism: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has cautioned the media against breaching the standards of ethical and independent journalism and urged it to stand up for uprightness and objectivity.
Paying tributes to veteran editor and writer, late Gora Sastri at his centenary celebrations, in Hyderabad today, the Vice President emphasized that difference of views and opinions must always be tempered with and find expression through dispassionate discourse.
Reminding the audience of the fiercely independent journalism pursued by Gora Sastri (during the 1950’s to 1980) and the powerful editorials written by him, Naidu said he was recalling those instances “to underscore the importance of independence and fearless journalism, which is seen more in its absence today.
“In today’s scenario. We find news fused with opinion, thus making it challenging for us to glean news from views and arrive at a considered opinion or conclusion. The real picture gets blurred behind a smokescreen of half-truths and obfuscations”, he added.
Naidu also pointed out the damage being wrecked by fake news, which is flooding us and the malaise of paid news and breaking news which were eroding the credibility of the media.
The Vice President expressed his concern over the degeneration of values in various fields, including journalism and emphasized that news should not be mixed with views. He advised journalists to leave the final judgment to readers and not to give judgements themselves.
Not long ago Politicians, Journalists and Doctors profession was considered a mission. It does not seem any longer in most cases. The way elected legislators are shifting loyalties, its difficult to predict where one would be at the end of the day itself, Naidu said.
Naidu said that the media today - be it electronic, print or digital - needs to look up to stalwarts like Gora Sastri, who were a blend of commitment and forthrightness, modernity and tradition. “As contemporaries, he and Narla Venkateswara Rao exemplified the finest principles of journalism and strode the stage of Telugu newspapers like titans”, he observed.
The Vice President said that he had few occasions to interact with Gora Sastri, whose vision was deeply imbued with the spirit of nationalism. His wit and humour, breadth of knowledge of both Telugu and English literary works, and his unwavering adherence to independent journalistic standards, set him apart from the common run of journalism, Naidu reminisced.
The Vice President also wanted journalism courses to include lessons on the lives of great journalists.
Earlier, the Vice President released the book ‘Vinayakudi Veena’, a collection of articles penned by Gora Sastri.
The Secretary of Sahitya Academy, K Srinivas Rao, the President and Secretary of Veteran Journalists Association, G S Varadachari and K Laxmana Rao and several prominent senior journalists were present on the occasion.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
SBI (₹356)SBI began the week on a strong note and surged over 2 per cent, but failed to sustain higher. The ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...