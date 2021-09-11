DP World signs pact with TN Govt for ₹2,000 cr projects

Global port operator DP World has signed a facilitation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government for a slew of projects it is establishing in the State at an investment of ₹2,000 crore

DP World signed an MoU in UAE with the Tamil Nadu Government in September 2019 to invest ₹1,000 crore in establishing a Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) and subsequently, Integrated Chennai Business Park (ICBP) in Vallur, Ponneri Taluk, Tiruvallur District was established over an area of 125 acres. DP World’s FTWZ was inaugurated on July 20, 2021.

It is gathered that DP world is now proposing to invest about ₹2,000 crore for establishing a container terminal, cold storage and sea food processing zone and free trade zone with an integrated rail siding, minor port in the Eastern Coast of Tamil Nadu and ICDs in Erode, Karur and Tiruppur, according to an official statement.

These projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 4,500 people (1,500 direct and 3,000 indirect).

On Saturday, it signed an agreement with the State in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stain and other officials seeking facilitation support required for the proposed projects.

With an investment of more than $1.2 billion, Dubai-based DP World is operating six terminals in India at major ports with a capacity of over 6 million TEUs. In Tamil Nadu, it operates Chennai Container Terminal (CCTL) with 4 berths to handle 1 million TEU containers inside Chennai Port. Subsequently, DP it also established container freight station, cold storage (winter logistics), and 3 PL warehousing (deluxe logistics).

NTT Global data centre

Meanwhile, Japan-based NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure’s proposed data centre project in Chennai is expected to generate direct jobs for about 700 people.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin kickstarted the work for the proposed data centre park at Ambattur over video conference on Saturday.

NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure (NTT-Netmagic) had signed a facilitation MoU with Tamil Nadu in February 2021 to set up 8.25 lakh sq ft data centre park and a cable landing station in Chennai.