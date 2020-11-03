Dynamatic builds front fuselage FOC configuration for HAL’s Tejas LCA

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Dynamatic Technologies Limited, a Bengaluru-based designer and manufacturer of engineered products for automotive, aeronautic, hydraulic and security applications, has built the first front fuselage for the FOC version of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). This is the first time a complex fuselage section for a supersonic fighter aircraft has been built by a private sector company in the country.
The company, in a regulatory filing to the exchanges, said Dynamatic has been a preferred production partner for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for over three decades on all their major platforms.
The completion of the first front fuselage was witnessed by R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director and other senior executives of HAL.
Addressing the event virtually Dr. Ajay Kumar, Union Defence Secretary, said, “I am really happy and honoured to join this historic occasion, when the first front fuselage of LCA has been handed over to HAL. I would like to heartily congratulate the Dynamatic and HAL LCA team who have made this joint partnership greatly successful. I think this is the model for public sector undertaking-private industry partnership in the defence aerospace sector and we hope that this example will hold in good stead for several other partnerships by HAL and other PSUs as well.”
He further added: “The future generations of LCA will continuously grow. And we continue to see this as an evolutionary journey which will take India to newer heights in the fighter jet aircraft segment.”
Madhavan said, “Dynamatic has done it again by delivering the first front fuselage of LCA Tejas. The LCA program has a requirement of 20 aircraft sets per year and will grow with MK2 and AMCA. Dynamatic is a known and reliable supplier for HAL, and we will also look for opportunities on trainer and UAV platforms.”
Dynamatic Technologies Limited CEO and Managing Director, Dr Udayant Malhoutra, said, “Dynamatic has been privileged to be a production partner with HAL and the Ministry of Defence for three decades. The industrialisation of LCA has gone through many upgrades during the building process. This is the FOC version with a mid-air refuelling probe, and is a tremendous success story, both of indigenous defence production, and for public-private-partnership with HAL.”
