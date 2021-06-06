Facing flak, Delhi hospital revokes order barring nurses from talking in Malayalam at work

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Facing flak over a circular asking its nursing staff not to use Malayalam at work, the Delhi government-run G B Pant hospital on Sunday revoked the order and said strict action will be taken in the matter. “The circular which was issued by the Nursing Superintendent, G B Pant Hospital, without any instructions or knowledge of the hospital administration and the Delhi government stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” a new order issued by the Medical Director Dr Anil Agarwal read.
"The matter is being investigated and strict action will follow," Dr Agarwal told PTI. The circular issued on Saturday read, "A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience.” "So, it is directed to all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication. Otherwise, serious action will be taken," it had said. An official of the G B Pant nurses' association said around 850 nurses are working at the hospital, of which about 400 are Malayalis. The association's president, Liladhar Ramchandani, claimed the circular was issued based on a complaint sent by a patient to a senior officer in the health department regarding the use of Malayalam language at the hospital while adding that "the union disagrees with the wordings used in the circular".
The circular invited criticism from the medical fraternity, political leaders and the public. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for stopping language discrimination. Party leader Shashi Tharoor said that the order was “unacceptable, crude, offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens”.
Last year, the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences had also issued an order advising staff that regional languages should not be spoken on its premises.
Slamming the Delhi government over a hospital circular that asked nursing staff not to speak in Malayalam at work, the BJP on Sunday said this was ironical that it requested Kerala for oxygen when in need it during the Covid crisis and has now attempted to snatch its peoples' right to speak in their language with each other.
With the Delhi government-run G B Pant hospital now revoking the order and promising strict action in the matter after a row erupted over its earlier circular, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said the "withdrawal in a haste clearly indicates we have an anarchist state government for whom the Constitution of India and its recognized language do not matter." He added, "It is an irony that when this government was in need of oxygen, the request was directed to Kerala and now comes their attempt to snatch their right to speak in Malayalam amongst each other." Globally, he said, the largest number of nurses come from Kerala, and they have served our country as frontline workers along with doctors and other paramedics.
They suffered casualties along too, Vadakkan said, adding that he was surprised at the "deafening silence" from the Kerala government on the matter.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...