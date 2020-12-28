FASTag app to show balance against vehicle number

The National Highways Authority of India has updated its mobile app ‘My FASTag’ with a new feature to ‘Check Balance Status’ by entering the vehicle number, said an official release.

The feature will help FASTag users verify the tag status of their vehicle when a vehicle passes through a toll lane — particularly if the tag status, which is the balance money in the tag, has not been updated in the toll plaza server due to any reasons.

The new feature will help both highway users and toll operators check tag balance status on a real-time basis and eliminate the problem of dispute on tag balance, said the release.

In addition to this, the authority has reduced the refresh time limit of blacklisted tags — tags without money — from the existing 10 minutes to three minutes, to expedite status update in the ETC (electronic toll collection) system.

My FASTag app will show FASTag wallet balance status in the form of colour codes — green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange/amber for tags with low balance and red for blacklisted tags, it said.

In case of low balance (orange status), the vehicle user can instantly recharge using the mobile app or make use of the instant recharge facility at toll plaza Point of Sale (PoS). Over 40,000 PoS have been set up at toll plazas across the country in partnership with 26 banks.

The new feature has been introduced to ensure that toll payment is done through FASTag and the waiting time is reduced, the release added.