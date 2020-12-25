Transactions through FASTag record 5 million/day: NHAI

The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed ₹80 crore per day on December 24 with record 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark, said an NHAI statement.

With more than 2.2 crore FASTag issued until date, the Highway users’ adoption of FASTag has seen unprecedented growth.

As FASTag is mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, the NHAI has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at Fee Plazas.

FASTag is readily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas. It is also available online through Amazon, Flip Kart and Snapdeal.

Simplified recharge facilities

The program has partnered with 27 Issuer Banks and, has included several options to simplify its recharge facilities such as Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), UPI and online payments including My FASTag Mobile App, PAYTM, Google pay and others.

Besides, cash recharge facility is also being provided at Point of Sales (PoS) at Toll Plazas for users’ convenience.

FASTag uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users with a smooth and effortless cross-over at Toll plazas without waiting/halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet, said a release.

As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option. It nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators.

Implementation of FASTag is one step toward providing a safe, smooth and seamless journey to commuters on National Highways, it said.