‘Fleeing’ coronavirus patients add to Maharashtra’s challenges

Ever think of the engine that powers your aircraft?
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
Holding back Covid-19 patients in hospital quarantine wards has become a major challenge for the State machinery in Maharashtra.
On Friday, a ‘positive’ patient fled the quarantine ward in Pimpri Chinchwad hospital in Pune district. He was subsequently brought back by the police, but by then he had already met family and friends in the city.
Expressing concern over the development, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the State government will put in all efforts to convince patients that there is no need to panic. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has asked the administration to ensure that patients in quarantine wards across the State are made to feel comfortable, with all the basic facilities.
Across Maharashtra, 108 patients are in hospital quarantine wards while 1,063 are in home quarantine.
“We have to address the basic reason why patients don’t want to be in quarantine wards. They are grappled by fear. It is necessary for people to know why quarantine is a must and what it means,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai on Monday. He added that the State will provide patients with tea, food, newspapers and other daily requirements. With good quality basic service, patients will not face any problems in quarantine wards, he said.
The family members of the patient who fled last week have tested negative for the coronavirus. Pimpri Chinchwad has nine coronavirus positive patients while Pune has seven.
The State government has decided to “stamp” people who have been quarantined at home. The move is aimed to ensure that they do not step out of their houses, said Tope.
Meanwhile, there are reports of neighbourhoods boycotting infected patients’ family members and not allowing people who have returned from abroad to enter their houses. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said those found harassing people in self-quarantine will face criminal charges. Also, if a suspect patient in home quarantine violates norms, she or he will be forcibly quarantined at health institutions, he added.
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...