BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa has been accused of sexual assault and has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), based on a complaint filed by a minor girl.

Responding to the allegation, BSY said, “A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what matter was, and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her. Later, the woman started talking against me.”

He further noted that he had brought the matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday, the police filed a complaint against me. Let’s see what happens next. I can’t say that there is a political motive behind this,” he told a news agency.

The case has been registered under POCSO and 354 (A) IPC against him at Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru on Thursday night.

The alleged incident of sexual assault occurred on February 2, 2024, when the 17-year-old girl, accompanied by her mother, visited the BJP leader seeking help in a case related to another sexual assault on her, according to reports.