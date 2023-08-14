President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that inflation at the global level remains a cause for worry, but in India, the government and the Reserve Bank of India have managed to contain it. Addressing the Nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President said that along with economic growth, human development concerns have also been accorded high priority.

“The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing more extensive security coverage to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth,” she said.

Sustained push

Highlighting that continued economic progress is driven by a two-pronged strategy, Murmu said: “On the one hand, there is a sustained push to unleash the forces of enterprise by making it easier to do business and generate job opportunities. On the other hand, proactive and expanded welfare initiatives for the needy have been taken in various domains.

“Giving priority to the deprived remains the focus of our policies and actions that have lifted a large number of people out of poverty in the last decade. Similarly, there are specific programmes to improve the conditions of tribals and encourage them to join the journey of progress. I appeal to our tribal brothers and sisters to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity.”

She further said that since education is the greatest tool of social empowerment, the National Education Policy of 2020 has started making a difference. “From my interactions with students as well as educators at various levels, I gather that the learning process has become more flexible. The visionary policy, which aims to merge ancient values with modern skills, will bring in unprecedented changes in the education sector over the years, leading to a great transformation of the nation,” she said.

Limitless opportunities

India’s economic progress is powered by the dreams of its people, particularly the young generation, for whom limitless opportunities have opened up. From start-ups to sports, our youth have explored new horizons of excellence. Noting that economic empowerment of women strengthens their position in family and society, she appealed to women to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life.

She also mentioned that India was the mother of democracy, and since ancient times, it has had democratic institutions functioning at the grassroots. But long years of colonial rule wiped them out.