Health Ministry announces SOP for reopening entertainment parks

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for re-opening of entertainment parks outside containment zones. Besides general guidelines on physical distancing and sanitisation protocols, the SOP also prescribes provisions of hand sanitisers at entry and exit of ride stations and mandatory hand sanitisation by visitors before getting on the ride. Staggered timing and regulation of physical numbers on these rides will also need to be ensured by entertainment park operators.
“The crowd density does not remain the same throughout and usually peaks on weekends and holidays. Planning should specifically factor-in requirement for these peak days. Provision for online tickets must be encouraged and tickets sold shall be commensurate with the floor area per person that is required for fulfilling the physical distancing norms,” the Ministry said adding that adequate counters for tickets sale at the venue should also be maintained.
Stating that, “physical distancing in rides,” should be ensured, operators will also need to ensure food courts and restaurants in the premises should not have more than 50 per cent seating capacity and enable contactless mode of ordering and payment. “Adequate crowd and queue management will need to be ensured to maintain physical distancing in common areas such as souvenir shops, stalls, cafeteria, food courts, changing rooms, showers among others, the SOP stated. “Food court staff/waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures. Tables should be sanitised each time a customer leaves. In the kitchen, the staff should follow physical distancing norms,” the SOP guidelines stated.
Health measures should be promoted to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection and mandatory use of face covers and masks, hand washing and thermal scanning besides norms of physical distancing have been prescribed.
“Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas, public utility areas and open spaces (including but not limited to rides, museums, gardens, food courts, gift shops, theatres, etc) shall be sanitised with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. Thereafter this will be done on a regular basis ,” the Ministry’s SOP stated. Operators of water themed entertainment Parks and water rides will need to ensure adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination is done as per standards.
