Health secretary writes to five States as Covid cases surge

Even as Covid cases witness another spurt in India, the Centre has written to five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka – to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required.

Additionally, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also asked the States to keep a vigil on patients with influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory syndrome to detect early signs of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to the letters written by Union Health Secretary, there was a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to public health responses “without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic”.

Uptick in cases

The letters point out that while India reported 15,708 new Covid-19 cases in the week ending May 27, the number has increased to 21,055 this week. Weekly test positivity rate is up from 0.52 to 0.73 per cent.

In Maharashtra, six districts -- Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai, Thane,Pune, Raigad and Palghar -- have witnessed a spurt in cases. Eleven districts in Kerala, two districts in Tamil Nadu and one district in Karnataka have reported an uptick in new cases.

“It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if it is required, to control any emerging spread of infection,” Bhushan wrote.

The Centre has also assured the States of providing all necessary support required to contain the pandemic.

India reported 4,041 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest in 80-odd days, while the death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases in the country have increase 11 days in a row now.