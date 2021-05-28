IIL to produce drug substance for Covaxin

Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) is planning to start the production of drug substance for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, from June 15.

The first batch of the drug will be sent to Bharat Biotech by July, K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, said in a release issued here on Friday.

IIL is expected to produce the drug for about 10-15 million doses per month. Initially, it will produce for 2-3 million doses and it will be scaled up to 6-7 million per month later in the year, Kumar said.

The IIL is also working on Covid-19 vaccine and is expected to be launched by next year.

A technical collaboration agreement was inked between IIL and Bharat Biotech.

Under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Mission Covid Suraksha was announced by the Government of India, to accelerate the development and production of Indigenous Covid Vaccines.

This is being implemented by the Department of Biotechnology. The IIL, Hyderabad has been sanctioned a grant of Rs 60 crore towards enhancing production capabilities.