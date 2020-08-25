IKEA launches smart design for small living spaces

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Multichannel Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA has unveiled a limited-edition collection SAMMANKOPPLA that helps organise small space living in creative ways.
SAMMANKOPPLA, means ‘unify,’ an amalgamation of street style and home furnishing solutions, inspired by Asian culture. It delivers multi-functionality at an affordable price and targets all those who are setting up their first homes, moving into a new city, starting college, university or getting into their first jobs.
“IKEA’s vision is to create a better life by offering beautiful, functional, well designed, affordable and sustainable home furnishing solutions that can meet the needs of the many people with varying needs, wishes and dreams linked to their home. Small spaces and tight budgets are a common challenge all over the world. This reality for many young people made us curious to explore the task of making the most of small spaces in modern urban living. Incorporating recycled materials with sustainability and creative re-purposing processes is the highlight of the SAMMANKOPPLA collection,” Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Head, IKEA India, said.
Sustainability being one of the biggest inspirations to the collection, the IKEA designers have followed the three Rs – reuse, recycle and re-purpose. The collection is a blend of street style with IKEA’s home furnishing expertise. The collection extends from multi-functional lights, racks and chair covers to modernised FRAKTA bags, groovy cushions and more; it shows that imperfection can be perfect. The flat-woven rugs are made using recycled PET bottles, making them both an eco-conscious and decorative addition that adds a splash of colour and cool edge to your space.
One can shop for this limited collection online on IKEA.in or visit IKEA offline store or try IKEA’s Click & Collect service in Hyderabad.
