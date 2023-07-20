Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the silence on strife hit Manipur on Thursday by saying that the incident of women being paraded naked has shamed 140 crore Indians. He asserted that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal alleged that the opposition is running away from the discussion for which the Government is ready. Proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha had to adjourn amid slogan shouting and demands for a discussion on the situation in strife-hit Manipur.

“Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger,” he told reporters in his remarks at the Parliament complex before the start of the Monsoon session. “I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. Law will act with its full might and firmness. What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said. Further, he added that the incident in the State will shame any decent society, and it has insulted the entire country, and the 140 crore countrymen are feeling shamed.

Strengthening law

He requested that all Chief Ministers r strengthen law and order mechanisms in their respective States, especially to protect women and take the most stringent action. Modi also mentioned States such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for boosting law and order and protecting women.

Meanwhile, Goyal told reporters in the Parliament complex that opposition parties are “running away” from a discussion on Manipur as they feel that incidents of “misbehaviour” with women in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan may also arise.

Opposition parties

“The Congress and the rest of the opposition parties disrupted the House proceedings even though the government made it clear that it is ready for discussion. It became clear from the attitude of the opposition that they came, making up their mind, that they will not allow the House to function,” Goyal told reporters.

When Rajya Sabha was in session, Goyal said the government had no objections and was ready for a discussion. However, when the chairman allowed the notices for a short-duration discussion on Manipur, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge raised objections and said all the business of the House be suspended first, and their notices for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 be taken up.

Suspension of rules

Rule 267 of the Upper House of Parliament pertains to suspending rules. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also hit out at the opposition and said, “Many of the opposition’s members had given notice for short-duration discussion under Rule 176.” “They had thought that we would not agree. We agreed for discussions. Then, they found another excuse to stall proceedings,” he said and added that “this is their attitude”.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video. Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

