India reports 60,753 new Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths on Saturday

India reported 60,753 cases on 1,647 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM on Saturday. This is the fifth straight day when the Covid infections are below 70,000-mark.

The number of daily recoveries continued to outnumber daily fresh cases for the 37th consecutive day, and the recovery rate has gradually increased to 96.16 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data. The country registered 97,743 recoveries in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stood at 2.98 per cent; less than 5 per cent positivity for 12 consecutive days.

Cumulatively, India reported 2,98,23,546 infections, of which total recovery cases were at 2,86,78,390 and the death toll was 3,85,137. The country also witnessed a continuous downward trend in the active caseload and it stood at 7,60,019 on Saturday, lowest reported active cases after 74 days, as per the data.

Vaccination drive

In addition, India administered 27,23,88,783 vaccine doses with 33,00,085 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. In the phase-3 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, India inoculated the first dose to 5,17,64,981 beneficiaries and 11,43,777 beneficiaries received their second jabs as well.

Also , the country conducted a total of 19,02,009 tests in the previous day and cumulatively the total tests stood at 38,92,07,637 so far, as per the data.

Furthermore, according to the Government, more than 28.50 crore vaccine doses at 28,50,99,130 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 25,63,28,045 doses. Also more than 2.87 crore Covid jabs at 2,87,71,085 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said in a statement.