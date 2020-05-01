Industrial units in Mumbai-Pune belt may not restart fully on May 3

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday hinted that with the number of Covid-19 patients rising in Mumbai and Pune, complete resumption of business and industrial operations in that region might not be possible from May 3.
Thackeray said in a statement on social media that the areas in and around Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivli, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad are in the red zone and it would be against the interest of the people to restart operations there.
The State has created red, orange and green zones. Red covers areas where Covid-19 cases are increasing, orange includes areas where patients have been diagnosed but the numbers are not rising, and green is where there are no patients. The State has already allowed some industrial activity in orange and green zones, with restrictions and precautions.
Thackeray’s statement essentially means that industries located in the Mumbai Pune-Aurangabad and Nagpur belt, including automobile, ESDM (electronic system and design manufacturing), pharmaceuticals and chemicals, engineering, FMCG and IT/ITeS might have to wait for further directions from the State government for full-fledged operations.
The IT/ITeS sector in the Pune region might take time to resume operations. From 2014 to 2018, 119 private IT parks with an investment of approximately ₹19,260 crore and employment of 5,50,000 have come up in the State.
“We are working from home as of now. But the fear of job loss is looming large. No salary cuts as of now, but some companies have put a freeze on hiring,” said an employee with an IT firm in Pune.
The majority of MSMEs are located in the Pune-Mumbai-Aurangabad belt. MSMEs account for more than 80 per cent of the total employment, according to the State government’s latest industrial policy. The policy adds that MSMEs are best placed to utilise local resources and create local entrepreneurship and employment. About 40 per cent of the exports originate from such units.
The Pune region, one of India’s largest auto hubs, houses Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto apart from international majors such as Volkswagen and Mercedes.
Industry players say the majority of skilled and unskilled workers here — from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Uttar Pradesh — have headed home following the virus outbreak and it would not be possible to restart operations till they return.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...